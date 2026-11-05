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Sacoa Bringing Serverless Technology to IAAPA Expo

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By on INSTANT REPLAY

Sacoa Cashless System said they will highlight two major innovations at the upcoming IAAPA show in Orlando. The company will be at booth S4416.

One is Sacoa Kwik Solutions (SKS), a serverless payment and revenue management platform designed for smaller amusement operations and route operators.

Another is Spark+, an upgrade that brings additional contactless payment options to existing Spark readers.

To learn more, stop by the booth or email [email protected]; www.sacoacard.com is the best place to go to see additional details.

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