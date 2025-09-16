Sacoa Bringing Cashless Tech to IAAPA Show

Sacoa Cashless System will also be among the companies exhibiting at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Europe. They will be in booth #2-1658.

This year, Sacoa will showcase their K5 Kiosk, their latest self-service kiosk that offers “high speed, top security and an intuitive interface.”

They’ll also have their Redemption Kiosk – an automated prize redemption unit that “reduces labor costs while delivering a smooth, exciting guest experience.”