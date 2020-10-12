Sacoa at V-Expo This Week

Starting today, Oct. 13, Sacoa will be among the companies represented at Blooloop’s V-Expo, where they’ll be showcasing their products and other solutions to help operators reopen their doors.

Sacoa’s Mobile App, Online Party & Event Booking Module and Online Sales will be among the products and solutions that the company says helps “create a safer environment by eliminating the need for large crowds and excessive physical contact.”

V-Expo is free and runs virtually through Oct. 15. Click here to register. Once registered, you can click here to schedule a meeting with Sacoa. Learn more at www.sacoacard.com and www.blooloop.com/event/blooloop-v-expo-2020.