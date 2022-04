Sacoa will be participating in three different trade shows simultaneously next week with different members of its expert teams.

The company will be at IAAPA’s Latin American Summit (April 25-27 in Iguazu, Brazil), CinemaCon (April 26-28 in Las Vegas at booth #629J) and Interfun Expo (April 26-27 in Leeds, U.K., at booth #7).

They’ll be showcasing their latest RFID technology, including the Spark card reader, as well as other cards and wristbands. Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.