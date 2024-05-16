Sacoa at Trade Shows Around the World

Sacoa just wrapped up a week of participation in five global trade shows across the Americas, Asia and Europe. The company said it showed innovations in cashless tech at the Roller Skating show, SEA Expo, FIJMA, Sindepat Summit and the Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo.

“We are delighted with our outstanding performance at these events,” said Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International. “The positive reception from attendees validates that our innovations are reshaping industry standards.”