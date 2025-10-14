Sacoa at TAAPE 2025

Sacoa Cashless System is at TAAPE 2025 this week, from Oct. 15-17, in booth #G20 at the Impact Exhibition & Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Thai trade show will introduce Sacoa’s latest innovations to the Southeast Asia region. The company will have their Redemption Kiosk, KwikPay real-time telemetry and online solutions, too.

“We are thrilled to be part of TAAPE once again and look forward to meeting operators from across Asia and beyond,” said Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International. “We invite everyone to visit our booth to discover how Sacoa’s newest developments can help streamline operations, boost profits and improve customer engagement.”