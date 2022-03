Sacoa is currently exhibiting at the Sindepat Summit in Gramado, Brazil. The event runs from March 23-24 and Sacoa will be showcasing their cashless systems for FECs and amusement parks.

“In this round of networking, conferences and panels, Sacoa experts will share with attendees their vast experience gained with customers, both in Brazil and the rest of the world,” the company said.

They’ll be at booth #16 at the Summit. Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.