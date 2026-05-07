Sacoa at Roller Skating Show, Brazilian Summit

Sacoa Cashless System will showcase their latest solutions at the Roller Skating Convention & Trade Show in Las Vegas from May 10-14 (booth #609). They’ll also be at the Sindepat Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from May 13-15.

At both events, the company will have live demonstrations and personalized consultations and will highlight their K5 Kiosk and KwikPay.

“Regardless of the region, our solutions are engineered to adapt to the specific needs of each market, driving profitability through continuous innovation,” said Pol Mochkovsky, the CEO of Sacoa International.

To schedule a meeting, email [email protected] or call 407-499-1876.