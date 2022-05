Sacoa will be in Colombia from May 18-20 showing off their cashless system at the XII National Meeting organized by the Colombian Assn. of Amusement Parks and Attractions. Concurrently, they’ll also be at the Latin American Amusement Expo.

The company will be showing its latest products and solutions in booth #29.

A team of Sacoa experts will be on hand to advise visitors on their latest technologies. Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.