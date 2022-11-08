Sacoa at IAAPA Expo

Sacoa Cashless System, an industry leader with around 2,200 installations in more than 70 countries, will be exhibiting at IAAPA Expo’s booth #1603.

The company says it’s set to unveil the launch of three new, recently-developed solutions that will bring “significant new benefits to those operators that incorporate them.”

Sacoa says its new innovations will expand upon its wide range of products, which allows cash and credit card payments, as well as online and mobile payments.

Click here to book a meeting with the team at IAAPA or learn more about the company.