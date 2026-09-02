Sacoa at Hawks Cay

Sacoa Cashless System has brought its technology to the new arcade at Hawks Cay Resort, a 60-acre entertainment destination in the Florida Keys.

The new arcade is powered by 22 Spark RFID readers, a K5 Kiosk, an RFID-enabled POS, mRedemption and RFID cards, which aims to create “a seamless and connected arcade experience for resort guests.”

“Opening a brand-new arcade comes with endless moving parts, but partnering with Sacoa for the system rollout proved to be the absolute easiest part of the entire process,” said Chelsea West, the recreation manager at Hawks Cay. “From initial planning to physical deployment, the Sacoa team demonstrated world-class expertise, setting up our new venue for immediate operational success.”

Learn more at www.sacoacard.com or call 407-499-1876.