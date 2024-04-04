Sacoa at CinemaCon Next Week in Vegas

Sacoa will show its cashless technology at this year’s CinemaCon, held April 9-11 in Las Vegas. The company will be in booth #919J.

“Las Vegas holds a special place in our hearts, especially after seeing my father, Jorge Mochkovsky, president and founder of Sacoa, inducted into the AAMA’s Hall of Fame in the same city,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky.

“For many years, Sacoa has been a proud participant in CinemaCon, consistently bringing forth the latest innovations to enhance the cinema experience. We are excited to showcase our newest releases, which we believe will elevate the entertainment journey for moviegoers worldwide.” Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.