Sacoa Asks Industry About Covid-19 Impact

Sacoa Cashless Systems has a new survey designed to measure the impact of the pandemic on the entertainment industry. You can click here to take it.

The anonymous survey asks if you’re fully operating, when you expect to be back to a normal level of activities and what your Covid-19 protocols are, among other questions. The company will share a final report with the results for those who have answered it, so operators can stay informed “about the consequences that the pandemic brought to the industry and make the best decisions based on real data.”

Those who answer the survey will also have access to other industry members’ future expectations regarding how the pandemic will affect them, and their ideas on how to act against those impacts. Go to www.sacoacard.com for more information.