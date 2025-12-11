Sacoa Aids in Venue’s Grand Opening

Fly Extreme Sports Park in Metepec, Mexico, recently opened their more than 30,000-sq.-ft. facility with the help of Sacoa Cashless System and BMI.

The park has trampolines, a rope course, climbing walls, arcade games, bowling, a playground, sports bar and more.

“We are thrilled to support Fly Extreme Sports Park on this incredible project,” said Sebastian Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa USA. “Their new Metepec center is a perfect example of how innovative attractions and seamless technology can come together to create next-level entertainment.”