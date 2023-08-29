Sacoa a Part of New U.K. Mega-Facility

Sacoa has announced its latest installation at Gravity Max Liverpool, which they call the U.K.’s “latest and most groundbreaking” entertainment destination.

With 100,000 sq. ft. of space, Gravity Max Liverpool opened Aug. 9 and features a huge slate of attractions for a 2,500-person capacity venue, including the Fun Box arcade – all powered by Sacoa Cashless System.

Mainly, the company has installed eight self-service kiosks and 180 RFID card readers there. “We are incredibly proud to contribute to the launch of Fun Box at the Gravity Max Liverpool,” said Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International.

“This state-of-the-art arcade is 100% unattended as players buy and recharge their play cards at any of the eight kiosks and then redeem their e-tickets at five self-dispensing redemption prize machines strategically located around the game room. Winners can also redeem online through a revolutionary app. This brings huge savings on the operating costs.”