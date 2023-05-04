Ryan’s Opens New Venue in Hanover

Ryan’s, a New England-based chain, recently opened their 10th FEC. This location is at the new Hanover Crossing shopping complex in Hanover, Mass.

The 40,000-sq.-ft. facility, according to the company, is their first location on the South Shore of Massachusetts as well as their largest. The two-story space has the latest in arcade games, VR, laser tag, bowling and axe throwing.

The FEC also has a full-service restaurant and two bars. “This expansion to the South Shore has been a long time coming,” said Ryan’s managing partner Mike Crowley. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Hanover Crossing retail mix, with great proximity to the Boston region. We are really proud of this venue and believe it’s going to bring unparalleled gaming offerings to the region, particularly in virtual reality.” Learn more at www.ryanfamily.com.