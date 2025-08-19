Ryan’s Acquires Rhode Island Bowling Center

Ryan Family Amusements, the New England-based family entertainment company, recently purchased Walnut Hill Bowl in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The expansion marks their second location in the state, complementing their existing game room on Newport’s waterfront.

The bowling center, now called Ryan’s, was originally opened in 1974 by the Brunswick Corporation. In 2006, it was purchased by Robert Toth, who’s operated it for the past 19 years.

Ryan’s has extensive renovation plans, including the addition of a large arcade with cranes, video games and VR, a prize counter, improved digital scoring on the bowling lanes and upgrades to the restaurant and bar. Those and other updates will happen in the next few months.

Once completed, the 29,000-sq.-ft. center will feature 24 lanes of bowling and will continue its tradition of hosting leagues. Learn more at www.ryanfamily.com.