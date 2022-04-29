Ryan McQuaid Joins American Pinball Team

American Pinball recently announced Ryan McQuaid is a new game designer with the company. McQuaid is a restoration specialist and competitive pinball player turned game designer.

He’s creator of the award-winning home-brew pinball machine Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball. McQuaid has been restoring pinball machines since 2016 and won a best-in-show award for his work at Pintastic in 2019, where he also debuted the roller coaster topper for Roller Coaster Tycoon.

McQuaid will be with the American Pinball team at Midwest Gaming Classic 2022 along with Sonic Spinball. Learn more at www.americanpinball.com.