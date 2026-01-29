Ryan Family Amusements Acquires Bowling Alleys

The New England-based Ryan Family Amusements recently bought North Bowl Lanes and Mohegan Bowl, two Massachusetts centers. The company said the expansion brings their portfolio to 13 locations across the region.

The two centers were previously run by Kelli and Ed Kinsley, who purchase North Bowl in 2008 and Mohegan Bowl in 2012.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our presence across New England and to build on the solid foundation that the Kinsleys established,” said Zack McCaul, Ryan’s director of operations. “Customers at North Bowl and Mohegan Bowl can expect the same friendly faces and great service and offerings they’ve come to know, along with the exceptional league play.”