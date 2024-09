Code v1.16.0 for Stern Pinball’s RUSH machine is now out for the Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models. The code adds support for the company’s new Expression Speaker Lighting System Accessory.

There are also game improvements, enhancements, additional polish and bug fixes included in the latest update, sure to please regular players and operators alike.

All Stern game codes can be found at www.sternpinball.com/support/game-code.