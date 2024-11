Rush Maxx, a 70,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center in San Antonio, opened recently at the Ingram Park Mall.

The former Sears location now has a 20-lane bowling alley, 86 arcade games, rock climbing, laser tag, soft play obstacle courses, go-karts and a sports court with an inflatable mat.

On opening day, the venue gave away free laser tag games with a $10 purchase. Rush Maxx also features memberships that offer unlimited play.