Runway Fun Park Opens in New Hampshire

The Ferris wheel is ready and so are the carousel, kiddie coaster and more at the new Runway Fun Park in Swanzey, New Hampshire, which opened in early September.

“It’s the perfect location for what we pictured to bring to the area,” said co-owner Rick D’Aprile of his new park. His new Ferris wheel overlooks the runway at Dillant-Hopkins Airport.

In addition to the carnival-themed rides, there’s mini-golf. Plans are in motion for go-karts as well, according to the Sentinel Source.

The 5-acre park formerly hosted Swanzey Amusements and Hillside Pizza but has been vacant for many years.