Running Man Moreno Completes Marathon

SEGA’s Vince Moreno was back at it again on Oct. 10, tackling his first Chicago Marathon in five years, having to miss some due to injuries and the pandemic. It was the 43rd edition of the annual race and the first after Covid.

Said Vince, “It was a good day and it brought back a lot of memories. It’s been 29 years since I ran my first one in 1992 here.” He said weather was a bit hot – in the mid-70s – but that the runners had good support on the course with people giving him ice and nutrition. “It made a big difference for me.”

“I knocked it out in 5:25 with some stops for pictures along the race with best friends and Mom and Dad. I finished strong and while there was great pain, it will go away, and I had no serious injuries that stopped me from finishing with no walking. All in all, it was a great Sunday for me! It was a very special to finish my 31st marathon.”

All of this makes us wonder if the avid runner will push for a marathon-themed video game! You never know!