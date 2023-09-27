RSA Celebrates Annual National Roller Skating Month

The Roller Skating Assn. has rolled out their “Be a Roll Model” campaign in time for October, which is National Roller Skating Month.

The association encourages local rinks to celebrate alongside them with various initiatives held throughout the month. Oct. 7 has been designated “Learn to Skate Day,” in which rinks will welcome first-time skaters. On Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. local time, locations will pay tribute to the late DJ Casper on Cha Cha Slide Day.

All month long, RSA and local rinks will take part in Sock it to Cancer fundraising campaigns. Additionally, there will be Disney Halloween Skates events in partnership with the Disney Group to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nightmare Before Christmas.

Learn all about these initiatives and much more at www.rollerskating.com and www.kidsskatefree.com.