Round1 to Open Second Phoenix Area Location

More like Round2! Round1 USA is getting ready to open a second location in metro Phoenix, this time in Chandler. Other Arizona locations include nearby Glendale and also Tucson.

According to the Arizona Republic, the 65,000-sq.-ft. center’s opening date has yet to be announced but it will occupy the former Sears space at Chandler Fashion Center.

The Japanese arcade chain has more than 50 U.S. locations and offers bowling, tons of arcade machines of all types, karaoke rooms, ping-pong and more. Head over to www.round1usa.com for more information.