Round1 to Build Second Maryland Location

A 49,000-sq.-ft. Round1 Bowling & Arcade is coming to Wheaton Mall in Maryland, reported The Mocoshow, a local radio program. It’ll be Round1’s second Maryland location; they opened in Towson Town Center in December 2019.

Construction is expected to begin soon, and the venue plans to open in FY 2027. “Round1 is all about creating memorable experiences,” a company representative said. “We’re excited to bring our unique mix of games, food and fun to the Wheaton community.”

Round1 currently has 57 locations, and counting, across the U.S. The Japan-based company is known for its bowling, arcade and nightlife-style entertainment. More than 100 crane machines, billiards and private karaoke rooms will be installed.

Go see them online at www.round1usa.com.