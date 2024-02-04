Round1 Set to Serve Japanese Cuisine in U.S.

The Japan-based entertainment center chain Round1 is planning to serve high-end Japanese dishes at their U.S. facilities by next summer, according to Nikkei Asia.

“There is a big business opportunity in spreading Japanese things to the rest of the world,” said Round1 president Masahiko Sugino. “This has the potential to outpace the profits in our core entertainment business.”

Currently, Round1 serves drinks and snacks at its bowling-anchored venues. The company is planning to partner with restaurants in Japan to gain restaurant industry knowledge and help them with “menu development, ingredient procurement and chef training.”