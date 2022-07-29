Round1 Puts Down Roots in Phoenix Area

Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale, Arizona, will soon be home to the Phoenix area’s first Round1 Bowling & Amusement location, according to ABC15.
The mall’s owner Macerich Co. announced it signed a lease with the company for an 83,114-sq.-ft. space in the Arrowhead Towne Center.
The location will have the usual Round1 fare, including an arcade, bowling, basketball, batting cages, trampolines, dodgeball, billiards and more. Round1 has another Arizona location in Tucson. Learn more at www.round1usa.com.