Round1 Opening New U.S. Location Tomorrow

Park City Center in Lancaster, Pa. will be the new home of a Round1 entertainment center, which will hold its grand opening there tomorrow, March 27.

According to Lancaster Online, the 77,000-sq.-ft. venue will occupy the main floor of the former Sears in that location. There will be an arcade, bowling, ping pong, batting cages, basketball courts, private karaoke rooms and more.

Continuing the trend of plunking entertainment centers into former department stores, the mall couldn’t be happier with their newest tenant. “This is about our evolution,” said Lindsay Kahn, spokeswoman for Park City’s owner, Chicago-based Brookfield Property Partners.

Learn more at www.round1usa.com.