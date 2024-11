KRON reported that Round1 Bowling & Arcade is opening sometime in November at the Stonestown Galleria location in San Francisco.

The Japan-based company will be located next to Target at the lower level in the former Nordstrom space, which closed in 2019.

Other Bay Area Round1 locations include Hayward, San Jose and Concord. The venues feature bowling and arcades, of course, but also billiards, karaoke and party rooms. Learn more at www.round1usa.com.