Round1 Bowling & Arcade Heading to Valencia

The Valencia Town Center mall in the California city of the same name has announced that a Round1 Bowling & Arcade facility will open there in early 2027.

“The addition of Round1 represents an exciting first step in the transformation of Valencia Town Center,” said the mall’s general manager, Michael de Leon. “We’re focused on creating a very modern and desirable mixed-use destination that blends the best of retail, dining and entertainment, and Round1 is a natural fit for that vision. This addition enhances the long-term value of the property while reinforcing Valencia Town Center’s role as a vibrant community hub.”