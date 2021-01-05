Round Two Open in Iowa

Peosta, Iowa, has a new bowling entertainment center called Round Two that opened in December. The 17,500-sq.-ft. center has 12 bowling lanes, an arcade, as well as a full-service bar and restaurant, which features food from nearby Dubuque’s Shot Tower Inn.

According to the Telegraph Herald, plans call for an outdoor patio and at least two sand volleyball courts open this summer.

The business is owned by Dave and Tracie Pettera, who named the business as a nod to the fact that this is the couple’s second such business. Their Cascade Lanes & Lounge, along with its attached Happy Joe’s Pizza, suffered heavy fire damage in August 2019.