Ronnie & RePlay

Many veteran readers of RePlay might remember the front cover of its very first issue dated October 1975. On it, San Diego route operators Bill and Dorothy Worthy flanked Dot Records artist Freddy Fender sitting on a Wurlitzer (he was famous at the time for his hit Wasted Days and Wasted Nights).

But, who remembers what graced the back cover of that issue? Speaking of “back,” it promoted a new single by Ronnie Spector, who was popular for hits like Baby, I Love You and Be My Baby, which were produced by her legendary husband Phil Spector.

Ronnie, at 78, passed away from cancer on Jan. 12, stilling a singing voice that was pretty edgy back in her day. Phil, as many may remember, died in prison last year. He’d been convicted of the second-degree murder of actress Lana Clarkson.