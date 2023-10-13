Ron Lindeman Joins FECFIN

FECFIN recently announced that Ron Lindeman has joined their team as the director of route operations.

Lindeman has 20-plus years of management experience in vending and OCS with Aramark Refreshments and Sodexo Vending and Canteen. He was also director of sales and marketing for Polycade. He is focused on growing FEC and route sales in his role with FECFIN.

FECFIN itself is a newcomer to the industry, having started in 2022 – though it’s led by industry veteran Scott Heit and a team of credit card processing and FEC experts. Check out our article on the company in the November issue.

Until then, visit www.fecfin.com.