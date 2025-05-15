Rolling Stone Salutes “50 Best Video Games”

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone released their list of “The 50 Greatest Video Games of All Time.” Like any of these grand undertakings, it surely had some eyes rolling and tempers flared; after all, there’s no way that game should be in the top 10!

“For this list,” the authors wrote, “we looked at both how influential each game was at arrival, as well as whether it still holds up. A good game may have played well, but a great one still does. These are games that made the culture what it is today and will chart where it goes tomorrow.”

Some of the arcade titles that made the list include Tetris at #2, Street Fighter II at #14 and Ms. Pac-Man at #32.