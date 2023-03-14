Roller Skating Convention Rolls Into Vegas Next Month

The Roller Skating Assn. International is finalizing details for its annual convention and show that runs April 30-May 4 at the SouthPoint Hotel & Casino.

This year’s theme is Rhinestones and Roller Skates and the program is already shaping up to include special events like boot camps, a bowling fundraiser to benefit American Roller Sports, an “Energy Sells” keynote talk by Kristen Brown, the National Museum of Roller Skating Golf Classic, seminars and exhibits.

Get details by visiting www.rollerskating.com.