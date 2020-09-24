Roller Skating Assn. Elects New President

Cort Wahlig, the longtime owner of Christiana and Dover Skating Centers in Delaware, was recently elected as president of the Roller Skating Assn. International. Wahlig served as RSA vice president from 2016-2020.

As VP, the association said he “made significant strides in developing business partnerships with a number of organizations and forged bonds with corporate partners that are now stronger than ever.” Cort’s family has been in the industry for more than 64 years; he competed or worked in roller skating himself for the last 44 years – and has been an active RSA member for 28 years.

“I am lucky enough to have been raised in a family that values roller skating and the industry that we all love,” he said. As a second-generation operator with two skating centers in Delaware, I have a vested interest in the continued success of our industry and our association. I feel confident that I have the background, knowledge and dedication to help our association thrive for generations to come.”

Some goals for his presidency include: increasing membership; developing an A-Z national marketing campaign to promote roller skating, including promoting the new Kids Skate Free program powered by Hownd; and expanding social media reach. Visit www.rollerskating.com for more information on the association.