ROLLER, GoTab Integration: See It at IAAPA

GoTab, the entertainment commerce platform, recently announced a new integration with the all-in-one venue management platform ROLLER, which will demonstrate it at IAAPA in booth W2201.

This integration connects ROLLER bookings to GoTab’s food and beverage POS, “so guests at FECs, arcades, bowling centers, multi-attraction venues and eatertainment concepts can keep one F&B tab for their whole visit.”

You can learn more by visiting www.gotab.com/integrations/roller or book a meeting at www.gotab.com/iaapa-2026.