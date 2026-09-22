ROLLER Announces Long-Term Link with QubicaAMF

ROLLER CEO and founder Luke Finn recently detailed a new long-time partnership with QubicaAMF that “brings together QubicaAMF’s Conqueror X bowling and lane management technology with ROLLER’s all-in-one venue management platform.”

“Through a deep, two-way integration, operators can connect their bowling operations with the rest of the venue, including online bookings, payments, food and beverage, memberships and guest data to create a unified guest experience,” Finn said.

In short, that means one check-in, lanes and bookings in sync and live game visibility for operators.

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