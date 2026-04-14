Roger Sharpe Featured on CBS Morning Show

Roger Sharpe’s story of helping to defeat New York City’s pinball ban was recently showcased on CBS Saturday Morning. April 2 marked 50 years since Sharpe showed city council members that pinball was skill-based, not a game of chance.

They also touched on the movie made about his life that was released in 2022, Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, and about the pinball community at large over the many years since its legalization in NYC.

And, of course, they showed that Sharpe is still sharp on a pin, calling his shot while playing Stern Pinball’s latest, Pokémon.