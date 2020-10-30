Rodeo-Ho-Ho-Ho! Turn Your Mechanical Bull Into a “Rodeo Rudolph”

If you want to crank up the Christmas “volume” in your location, consider this from Galaxy Multi Rides: the Mechanical Rodeo Rudolph Reindeer. It’s an attachment for the company’s electric motion base (so you can go from bull to Rudolph) and has a Sofolex soft foam safety head and real cowhide. Says Galaxy, “Let’s admit it, it looks amazing!”

They say it’s great for festivals, malls, private parties and other locations and, just in time for the holiday season, they’re offering a 15% discount on orders placed by Nov. 15 on their Rodeo Rudolph attachment. Find out more by visiting galaxymultirides.com/buy-rides-games/mechanical-rodeo-rudolph-reindeer.