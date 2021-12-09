Rod Kruse Passes On

Operator Rod Kruse, founder of Nebraska Technical Services, died this week following a battle with cancer, reports his friend Jim Roe of Moss Distributing. “He was one of the true pioneers of our industry,” Roe said. “Those of us in the industry… and out … will truly miss him.”
Kruse incorporated Nebraska Technical Services in 1982 and is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Ryan and daughter Sarrah. May he rest in peace.
(RePlay will share more about Rod in the coming days, including any information on services that becomes available.)