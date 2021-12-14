Rod Kruse Funeral Thursday in Omaha

There will be a funeral tomorrow for operator Rod Kruse, who died Dec. 8 of cancer at age 74. The funeral will be held Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church at 3122 S. 74th St. in Omaha, Neb.

Kruse incorporated Nebraska Technical Services in 1982 and built one of the largest coin-op routes in the U.S., starting with only the financial backing of his personal savings account, says his obituary.

Rod was survived by his wife, Marilyn, children Ryan (Deb), Sara (Addam), and Mark (Christina); grandchildren: Hunter, Cassidy, Chase, and Lane Kruse; brothers: Mike Kruse (Sherri), Ted Henkenius (Connie), and John Henkenius (Lisa); sister, Jan Walton; in-laws; many nephews and nieces; and mother, Jean Henkenius.