Rockland County Mini-Golf Largest Course on East Coast

A new indoor mini-golf course at the Palisades Center in West Nyack, N.Y., has opened, billing itself as Rockland County’s only indoor mini-golf course and the largest on the East Coast at 7,000 sq. ft. Called Space Adventure Glow in the Dark Mini Golf, the venue is – you guessed it – space and glow-in-the-dark themed.

According to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, the venue opened Nov. 5 and has a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 13. “We look forward to transporting all of Palisades Center’s guests to a different world and watching them putt their way through space,” said Yunus Emrenj, owner of the course. “We’ve put all of the necessary safety measures in place so you can get your family out and have some fun.” Learn more at www.palisadescenter.com.