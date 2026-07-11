Rockin’ Raceway Arcade Newly Connected

The FACE Amusement Group-operated Rockin’ Raceway Arcade and Three Bears General Store in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, will soon have a new pedestrian bridge that connects it to The Island, an amusement park. The company will have a ribbon-cutting and grand opening on July 22 to celebrate.

The new bridge is a joint project between Rockin’ Raceway and Three Bears General Store and will “provide guests with a safer and more convenient connection across the Parkway to The Island.”

The ribbon-cutting will have remarks from local officials, tourism leaders and FACE Amusement Group representatives. Learn more at www.faceamusement.com.