Rock ‘N Roll Pinball Finally Gets to Open

We reported way back in January that Rock ‘N Roll Pinball in Opelika, Ala., had set its grand opening for March 17. As you can imagine, they didn’t quite get opened before Covid struck and shut down the nation. Now, with their more than 30 modern and vintage pinball machines, the business is open!

According to the Opelika-Auburn News, owner Ernie Rains bought his first pinball machine (Stern’s Beatles game) two years ago, visited the Asheville Pinball Museum in North Carolina, and became inspired to bring the classic game to his home in Alabama.

Along with his friend Brian Briggs and two local pinball aficionados Stephen Gentry and Scott Mount, who had been holding pinball tournaments out of Gentry’s basement in Auburn, Rock ‘N Roll Pinball was born – finally getting to open Tuesday, Nov. 3.

All the venue’s machines are set to free play. Customers pay $15 at the door for a wristband. Learn more about them at www.rocknrollpinball.com.