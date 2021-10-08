Rochester Pinball Collective Opens with 45-Game Arcade

A new pinball arcade has opened in East Rochester, N.Y. Rochester Pinball Collective is owned by pinball aficionado Bruce Nightingale and features 45 different pinball machines, ranging from the 1950s to today.

According to Spectrum News 1, Nightingale ranks 979 out of 77,000 ranked pinball players globally. “I have been doing pinball for over 36 or 37 years of my life,” he said. “It is just part of me. Anyone can just walk up to a pinball machine and hit a start button and play. That is the great thing about it. The oldest game we have is from 1955 and the newest one we have is The Mandalorian from Stern.”

Nightingale’s pinball-themed restaurant Silver Ball Saloon closed during the pandemic, which is when he got together with four others passionate about pinball to open this new business.

Admission is $20 and all of the games are set to free play. Annual memberships are available for $595 and include unlimited free entry and admission to members-only parties. Learn more at www.rochesterpinball.com.