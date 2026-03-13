Robert Snyder Publishes “Must-Have” Legal Guide

We consider Bob Snyder’s newly-published “Pay-to-Play Amusement Games” to be a “must-have” book for everyone involved in the coin machine business. Why? Because this legal guide covers all 50 states explaining just about anything anyone would want to know about the legality of certain machines and the prizes allowed by regional laws.

Snyder, himself a California attorney with more than 50 years of experience in the legal aspects of coin-operated games, including cranes and ticket redemption games, is well-known in the trade and a well-respected advisor whose services have helped many, both in and outside the Golden State. Now his knowledge and research is available in this reference volume.

The guide delivers useful information on why amusement machines have sometimes fallen under gambling statutes over the years. It gives the legal framework distinguishing skill from chance. Among the highly useful data in the book is its 50-state reference covering prize limits, definitions, exemptions and code citations affecting said games.

At the beginning of the book, Snyder writes: “I hope this expanded guide will be helpful and informative for professionals in regulatory roles, attorneys, and the many business professionals in the amusement game industry for years to come.”

The book is available through Amazon, and quantity discounts and wholesale pricing is available directly through the author. Contact Bob at his legal firm [email protected] for pricing, or write to him for same at 1582 Rio Grande, Beaumont, CA 92223.