Rob Nichols Retires from Ryan Family Amusements

Rob Nichols, the president and a partner at Ryan Family Amusements, is retiring after nearly 47 years with the Massachusetts-based company.

Nichols went to work for company founder Jim Ryan in the summer of 1977 as a “gopher,” he said, “doing everything from fetching coffee and sweeping floors to maintenance on pinball machines and delivering games to various locations.”

“I’m especially proud of the fact that our team at Ryan’s has been able to carry on Mr. Ryan’s philosophy of making our locations a wonderful place for family and friends to meet,” Nichols said. “When I look at my life and my career, I feel truly blessed to have worked for such a tremendous family business. I can genuinely say that is was a pleasure going to work every day, and that’s a rare thing.”