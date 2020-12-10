Riverside Lanes Closes After More Than 60 Years

A longtime Danville, Va., bowling alley – most recently called Riverside Lanes – closed last weekend with no warning after being the city’s home for bowling for six decades. According to WDBJ, the business changed its business hours online to reflect it was “permanently closed.”

“I’m still sad about it,” said Robin Boykin, a member of the Danville Bowling Hall of Fame. “I heard about it through Facebook Messenger and it’s still hard for me to believe that the Danville bowling alley will not be there anymore. Boykin’s father was a manager there in the 1960s, and said he’s been bowling there since he was 12 or 13.

The alley had been closed since March due to Covid-19. More information may become available on their Facebook page.